2 arrested in Perry County after child welfare check

2 arrested in Perry County after child welfare check
Trenton Brownlee (left) was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent. Ethan Pittman (right) was charged with felony child neglect. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
October 18, 2018 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:11 PM

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Two men were arrested after Perry County authorities visited a Beaumont home to check on the welfare of a child.

Perry County School District police reported information concerning a child’s welfare, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Child Protective Services followed up on the information, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said authorities found illegal narcotics and evidence of child neglect.

Trenton B. Brownlee, 42, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent, and Ethan S. Pittman, 28, was charged with felony child neglect.

Authorities seized illegal narcotics. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities seized illegal narcotics. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office) (WDAM)

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.