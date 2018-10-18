2 arrested in Perry County after child welfare check

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Two men were arrested after Perry County authorities visited a Beaumont home to check on the welfare of a child.
Perry County School District police reported information concerning a child’s welfare, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Child Protective Services followed up on the information, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said authorities found illegal narcotics and evidence of child neglect.
Trenton B. Brownlee, 42, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent, and Ethan S. Pittman, 28, was charged with felony child neglect.
