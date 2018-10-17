Wednesday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off the day with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles. Temps this morning will be in the low 60s. There are some showers in our northwest counties this morning, but those should fall apart by mid-morning. Temps will be cooler in the NW part of the viewing area as highs only top out in the low 70s there. Everywhere else will reach the mid 70s as a cold front remains draped across the area.
The sun will return tomorrow and take our highs back to the upper 70s for highs with lows in the low 50s.
