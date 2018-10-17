USM helps hungry with third annual ‘Sweet Potato Drop’

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of University of Southern Mississippi students Tuesday evening participated in a new Homecoming tradition that builds school spirit and helps feed the needy.
They took part in the third annual, “Sweet Potato Drop” near the R.C. Cook Library.
Students bagged about 20,000 pounds of donated sweet potatoes from north Mississippi that were “dropped” from a dump truck.
They were then donated to about a half dozen food pantries in the area.
“We receive sweet potatoes that are left behind whenever farmers harvest their crop and they would otherwise go to a landfill, but we regroup them with the help of the Society of Saint Andrew and we bag them into family-sized portions,” said Christy Arrazattee, director of the Center for Community Engagement at USM, which organized the event.
“It’s just a great opportunity to give back to the community, get everyone out here all working together,” said Gavin Osowski, a sophomore student.
“I just genuinely like doing community service, so that’s the reason why I keep doing it,” said Andrea McDaniel, a senior at USM.
The donated potatoes came from Vardaman, Mississippi.
