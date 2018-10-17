Seahawks' Pete Carroll reflects after death of Paul Allen

"He just wanted to know how much we were going to blitz or if we had any trick plays and stuff, basically," Carroll said. "By that time, that close to game time, there would always be questions about guys who were hurt or healthy and all that kind of stuff. Always wanted to know about the quarterback and what we were hoping to do and how we were going to defend the other quarterback, so it was pretty basic fundamental stuff that a fan would want to know going into the game if they could ask the head coach."