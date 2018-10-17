Scope of Michael's fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Scope of Michael's fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle
Residents line up for food from the Red Cross outside a damaged motel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where many residents continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Some residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the rooms at the motel are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (David Goldman)
By JAY REEVES | October 16, 2018 at 11:11 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 11:21 PM

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Michael killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the coastal county that took a direct hit from the storm, state emergency authorities said Tuesday. That's in addition to at least 10 deaths elsewhere across the South.

The scope of the storm's fury became clearer after nearly a week of missing-persons reports and desperate searches of the Florida Panhandle neighborhoods devastated by the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.

The count of 16 dead was twice the number previously tallied by The Associated Press.

Emergency authorities said 12 of the deaths were in Bay County, where the storm slammed ashore with 155 mph (250 kph) winds and towering storm surge last Wednesday.

Bay County includes Mexico Beach, the ground-zero town of 1,000 people that was nearly obliterated, as well as Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City and Lynn Haven, all of which were heavily damaged.

Shawn Gehlert is reflected in a message displayed on a window of his motel room, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where survivors continue to live amid the damage from Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Shawn Gehlert is reflected in a message displayed on a window of his motel room, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where survivors continue to live amid the damage from Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)

Florida emergency authorities gave no details on how the victims died.

The AP's tally also includes 10 deaths in Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.

A resident walks past a shattered window of a room at a damaged motel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where guests continue to stay in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A resident walks past a shattered window of a room at a damaged motel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where guests continue to stay in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said two deaths were confirmed in his town, a man and a woman who did not evacuate and whose homes were destroyed.

Only one person remained missing in Mexico Beach, Cathey said, adding that authorities were almost certain that that person evacuated before Michael and simply hasn't been contacted.

Residents come out out to a Red Cross food truck visiting the damaged motel where many continue to live despite the destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Residents come out out to a Red Cross food truck visiting the damaged motel where many continue to live despite the destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)

"We're holding steady at two and don't expect that number to rise," the mayor said.

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power in an 11-county region that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border, according to information compiled by state emergency management officials.

Crystal Williams receives food from the Red Cross outside a damaged motel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where many residents continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Crystal Williams receives food from the Red Cross outside a damaged motel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where many residents continue to live in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)

Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope emerged when cellphone service began to return to the stricken zone.

Cathey had a one-word exclamation when his Verizon phone started working for the first time in nearly a week: "Hallelujah!"

Gaige Williams, 2, cools off in a storage container outside the damaged motel where he lives with his family in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Many residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the rooms are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Gaige Williams, 2, cools off in a storage container outside the damaged motel where he lives with his family in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Many residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the rooms are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)

Verizon service also resumed in Panama City, where residents haven't been able to contact loved ones or call for help. The telecommunications giant later announced it would give a three-month credit to every Verizon customer in Bay and Gulf counties.

Gov. Rick Scott had been criticizing phone companies over what he called a slow restoration of service.

Tasha Hughes, left, splashes her daughter Madison, 4, center, and a friend's son, Gaige Williams, 2, as they cool off in a storage container outside the damaged motel where they are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Many residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the rooms are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Tasha Hughes, left, splashes her daughter Madison, 4, center, and a friend's son, Gaige Williams, 2, as they cool off in a storage container outside the damaged motel where they are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Many residents rode out the storm and have no place to go even though many of the rooms are uninhabitable. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP)

Sitting outside in the sweltering heat in the Panama City area as she fanned herself with a flyswatter, Christy Tanksley said the sudden improvement in cell service was a huge relief.

"A lot of people didn't even know we had evacuated and come back," said Tanksley, whose phone runs off the Verizon network.

In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo Dena Frost salvages an unbroken clay pot from the wreckage of her pottery business in Mexico Beach, Fla. For decades, the town has persisted as a stubbornly middlebrow enclave on what residents proudly refer to as Florida's "Forgotten Coast." Businesses are locally owned. While some locals owned posh homes that overlooked the beach on stilts, many lived in mobile homes. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo Dena Frost salvages an unbroken clay pot from the wreckage of her pottery business in Mexico Beach, Fla. For decades, the town has persisted as a stubbornly middlebrow enclave on what residents proudly refer to as Florida's "Forgotten Coast." Businesses are locally owned. While some locals owned posh homes that overlooked the beach on stilts, many lived in mobile homes. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) (AP)

"I turned my phone on this morning and it started going crazy," she said. "There were all kinds of messages, Facebook notifications, emails and emergency alerts."

____

In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo clay pots are scattered in what used to be Dena Frost's pottery business along the main highway through Mexico Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael devastated the small beach community of about 1,000 people. It wrecked the mayor's hardware store and the only grocery store in town. It splintered beachfront condos and smashed the inn where tourists have stayed for four decades. It reduced seafood restaurants to rubble and literally broke the bank. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo clay pots are scattered in what used to be Dena Frost's pottery business along the main highway through Mexico Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael devastated the small beach community of about 1,000 people. It wrecked the mayor's hardware store and the only grocery store in town. It splintered beachfront condos and smashed the inn where tourists have stayed for four decades. It reduced seafood restaurants to rubble and literally broke the bank. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) (AP)

Associated Press writers Curt Anderson in Miami and Gary Fineout in Tallahassee contributed to this story.

____

Unidentified volunteers set up food to serve in downtown Apalachicola, Fla., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to those impacted by Hurricane Michael. In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, With their businesses shuttered and without power, local restaurant owners joined forces to serve three hot meals per day for about four days following the storm until power was restored to the community. (David Adlerstein /Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)
Unidentified volunteers set up food to serve in downtown Apalachicola, Fla., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to those impacted by Hurricane Michael. In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, With their businesses shuttered and without power, local restaurant owners joined forces to serve three hot meals per day for about four days following the storm until power was restored to the community. (David Adlerstein /Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) (AP)

For the latest on Hurricane Michael, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes