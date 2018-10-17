PRCCC resumes classes after overnight campus lockdown

Gunshots were fired near the campus late Tuesday night

The gates remain locked at Pearl River Community College after gun shots were fired nearby late Tuesday night.
By Lindsay Knowles | October 17, 2018 at 6:38 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:40 PM

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Pearl River Community College is open after security measures were taken overnight Tuesday. Gunshots reported nearby caused school officials to take extra precautions but classes are open and meeting as planned.

According to a Facebook post made by the college’s president, the shots were not fired on campus. They were fired from a passing vehicle at a gas station nearby. However, as a precaution, the school made the decision to close the campus gates. Students were also advised to stay in their dorms. That lockdown was lifted first thing Wednesday morning.

All classes on all PRCC campuses will meet today as scheduled.

“Our campus is safe and secure however we will take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our students,” said president Adam Breerwood in the Facebook post.

Breerwood added that law enforcement agencies are searching for the vehicle that was involved in the shooting. It was last seen heading north on Hwy. 11. No students are believed to be involved in the shooting.

