New self-lubricating condoms could boost their use and prevent STD’s, researchers say

New self-lubricating condoms could boost their use and prevent STD’s, researchers say
Food and Drug Administration will have to grant permission for real life action testing of the product. (Source: BOSTON UNIVERSITY/ROYAL SOCIETY OPEN SCIENCE)
October 17, 2018 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:06 PM

(CNN) - To help curb sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies researchers developed a new type of condom.

A team of scientists from Boston University created a self-lubricating condom.

Most of the 33 people surveyed said the new product would increase their condom usage.

The new condoms have not been physically tested since the FDA would have to grant permission.

Researchers hope to start a clinical trial soon. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for the research.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.