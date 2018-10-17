New digital fabrication center at USM available to students, public

The Eagle Maker Hub is the first of its kind at any university in the state. (Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | October 17, 2018 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:48 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A former book store at The Hub at the University of Southern Mississippi has been turned into a digital maker space that is available for both student and public use.

The Eagle Maker Hub, which has been open for a few months, is the first of its kind at any university in the state.

Digital fabrication tools at the facility will allow users to make many kinds of products. Some items already produced there include a 3D print-enhanced fiber optic wedding dress, a wheelchair for dogs, prosthetic hands and different types of robots.

A grand opening is set for late January.

