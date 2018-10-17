National Mammogram Day comping up

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The third Friday in October each year is National Mammography Day. On this day and throughout October, women are encouraged to make a mammography appointment.
According to Southern Medical Care Physician Dr. Lara Otaigbe, your life could depend on it.
“About one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lives,” Otaigbe said.
That makes a mammogram one of the most important tests you can have.
“We have mammograms as an important screening tool to help us catch anything that’s growing in its very early stages," Otaigbe said. “At which point in time, we can have an intervention that will save lives.”
Otaigbe said providers know this important screening can be expensive for the uninsured, so she is making sure patients know of significant discounts like the one Merit Health Wesley is offering this month.
“Mammograms, which include not just having the pictures made, but also having the radiologist read the pictures, for $99,” Otaigbe said.
Otaigbe advised screenings for breast cancer should start at age 40, but if you have a family history you need to talk to your doctor.
“In a primary relative, which would be either a mother or a sister, then they should talk to their healthcare provider about probably starting screening earlier,” Otaigbe said.
Otaigbe said women spend a lot of time taking care of others, but if women take care of themselves they will be in a better position to care for loved ones. So, she said make your mammogram a priority.
For more information on the $99 mammogram offered from Merit Health Wesley, you can give them a call at 601-261-6740.
