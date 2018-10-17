Laurel PD to host drug take back event

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will be hosting a drug take back event on Oct. 27 in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The program gives people an opportunity to prevent pill abuse along with theft by allowing them to turn in potentially expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
For the tenth time, the Laurel Police Department has hosted the drug take back program. Those interested in the dropping off prescription pills can do so at 317 South Magnolia Street for free--- no questions asked.
According to Cpt. Tommy Cox, the event will address a vital public safety and health issue. In the past, the department has collected more than 900 pounds of prescription drugs through the program.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon.
