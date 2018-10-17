Infrastructure project underway in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A major water improvement project was underway in Hattiesburg on Tuesday as the city worked to install new water and sewer lines in the North 20th Avenue area.
“We are grateful and thankful they are doing this project,” said Demarcus Steen, who lives in the area.
Residents said they are happy to see work starting in the area. The City of Hattiesburg made the big announcement about the new changes back in August, now people are seeing the progress.
“The two gentlemen who were actually shoveling, they were nice and told us they would be in and out for the next couple of weeks," Steen said. "Basically, gave us a heads up about it.”
Door hangers notified the community about the work happening, giving them details on what to expect regarding closures, detours and future improvements.
“We have brown water and it goes to smelling time to time,” said resident Matthew Minter.
Now those concerns will soon be problems of the past as the new $2.9 million project is taking shape.
“I’m glad for it," Minter said. "I voted for the guy who is having all this done. It was my first time to vote, so I guess I voted right. I’m glad they are doing this.”
The total project incorporates not only areas in Ward 4, but also areas in Hattiesburg’s Ward 1. The funding for the project, initially designated for a mechanical wastewater treatment facility, was redirected toward the existing infrastructure problems, according to the city.
“Can’t wait until they finish up,” Steen said.
Following the completion of the project, roads affected by the construction work will be resurfaced.
