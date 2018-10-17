Hattiesburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Cedric Hinton, 33, is wanted in an Oct. 7 armed robbery in the 900 block of West 6th Street.
The victim and suspect both know one another, according to Moore. The victim told police that the two were hanging out prior to the robbery, then Hinton hit the victim in the face with a pistol.
Moore said the victim was treated at a local hospital.
If you have any information regarding Hinton’s location, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
