Hattiesburg police respond to armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday morning.
The robbery was reported at the Kangaroo Service Station at 103 Campbell Loop around 5:30 a.m., according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.
The suspect, described by Moore as a black man, reportedly approached the victim’s vehicle window and tapped on the glass. Moore said the victim then partially opened the driver’s door and pushed the suspect back, who then fled to a black SUV and left the scene.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the vehicle or the possible owner, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
