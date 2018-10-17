Dems shift line of attack, warning of GOP threat to Medicare

In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. With the GOP tax plan contributing to rising federal deficits, Democrats are warning that Republicans will go after cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security if they control Congress after the midterms. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the door to the campaign year attack when he suggested rising deficits are due to government spending on those programs. The GOP leader has not made budget cuts a priority. But Democrats warn that eventually Republicans will try to cut spending. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon)