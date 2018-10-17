Charges in 2014 Marion County murder upheld

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man convicted of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death a Marion County man had his conviction affirmed by the Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
Anthony Ray Abram was convicted in the 2014 death of Ryan Cooper, whose burned body was found in the back of his pickup truck on Sept. 1, 2014, on East Reservoir in Marion County, according to court documents. Abram helped his brother, Jerry Page, hide and burn Cooper’s body after Page shot him in the head.
Abram was sentenced in September 2016 to concurrent terms of 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the accessory charge and three years for the arson charge. Page was convicted of first-degree murder, arson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Abram appealed his conviction, claiming the court failed to properly instruct the jury when a witness’ entire recorded statement and transcript was provided to the just.
The Court of Appeals found no error in the court’s conduct and affirmed the decision.
