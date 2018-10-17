Charges dismissed for suspect in Jefferson Davis County murder

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Charges have been dismissed for a man formerly accused in a deadly Jefferson Davis County shooting. This is after the only eye witness backed out of testifying.
Bradford Booth, 39, was set to stand trial Monday for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Prentiss police said back in 2016, they found Marquis Porter, of Atlanta, GA, dead and his relative shot several times in the Western Motel. Prentiss police say they also found three pounds of meth in the room believe the shooting was drug related.
The Jefferson Davis County District Attorney said the only eye witness, the survivor, decided not to testify on behalf of the state.
The case is still open and eligible to be tried at a later date. Booth will now serve time for unrelated charges in Walthall County.
