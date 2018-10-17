California surgeon due in court on drug, assault charges

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Grant Robicheaux, a California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show. Robicheaux, and his girlfriend are due to appear in court Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, on charges they drugged and sexually assaulted two women. Since those charges were filed, prosecutors said they received leads to more than a dozen other possible victims of the orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley. (Newport Beach Police Department via AP, File)