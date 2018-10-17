Brookhaven leaders sign resolution asking MHSAA to lift Forest Hill band suspension

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association has sanctioned the Forest Hill High School band, but now the city that was offended by their performance is coming out in their support.
Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox has passed a resolution asking the MHSAA to lift the band’s suspension, saying he wants the students to finish their music education without this blemish on their record. Band members are also anxious to get back to their music.
The bands performance in Brookhaven a few weeks ago featuring students aiming fake weapons at police officers sparked outrage.
It was done days after two of their police officers were killed in the line of duty. Band members are wondering when they will get to pick up their instruments again.
Band member Shekinah Williams said, “Everyone is feeling down they don’t know they really just lost a whole band just because of that decision. That was not fair because we were just doing what we were told that’s what we were told at the end of the day they appealed it but we don’t want to perform without a band director."
Dozens of Forest Hill students and parents came out Tuesday night in support of suspended band director Demetri Jones.
He says he was notified by letter that board members planned to fire him.
The board went into executive session to discuss his future, but would not release any information, because a future hearing is likely.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.