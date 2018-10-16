US, South African farmers cry fowl over Trump metal tariffs

The senators, in their Sept. 21 letter to Ross, warned the deal could be in peril because of a lawsuit filed in August by the South African Poultry Association that aims to force government officials in Pretoria to end the deal. The lawsuit contends duty-free imports of U.S. chicken shouldn't be allowed if Washington is going to force South Africa to pay the 25 percent tariff on steel and the 10 percent tariff on aluminum.