Tuesday 6 a.m. Forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off the day with rain so grab your raincoat. Temps this morning will be in the low 70s.
Rainy weather will stick around for a good chunk of the day with cloudy skies when it’s not raining. Temps will be cooler in the NW part of the viewing area as highs only top out in the low 70s there. Everywhere else will reach the upper 70s. A cold front will pass through today, which will cool us down for tomorrow.
We’ll then cool down and clear out Wednesday and Thursday back to the mid 70s for highs with lows in the low 50s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.