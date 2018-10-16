6th person charged in connection to Dabbs St. shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City woman on Tuesday in connection to a Dabbs Street shooting that injured three people.
Victoria McDonald, 21, was charged with hindering the prosecution and rendering criminal assistance, according to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore. McDonald is the sixth person to be charged in the Oct. 7 shooting.
Police charged 22-year-old Ashley Taylor and a 17-year-old with hindering the prosecution on the night of Oct. 8.
Later that week, police arrested 18-year-old Jakobe Woullard, 46-year-old Terrra Hundley and 30-year-old Kala Hundley. Moore said the three were charged with hindering the prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.
Michael May, D’Jarvis Hundley and Treasure Keys are still wanted by Hattiesburg police for questioning.
Moore said Hundley is a known member of a criminal street gang and has felony warrants for his arrest in connection to a Sept. 25 shooting that occurred at Mobile and East 8th Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.