Democratic Senate nominee holds town hall meeting in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Rep. David Baria held a town hall meeting inside Laurel’s Train Depot on Monday.
The goal of the informal forum was to give voters a chance to ask questions and get answers from the Baria, who is a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.
“Regardless of who you vote for, participate because our government is what we make it,” said Trey Chinn, a member of the Jones County Democratic Party.
Area residents came to listen to Baria, who is hoping to clench the U.S. Senate seat.
“We feel like it’s important to go out and listen to what people have to say and what they want from their elected officials," Baria said. "So that’s why we are here. Everywhere we go usually the first question that’s asked has to do with health care.”
Baria said other issues people often ask about are education and infrastructure.
“Then, what do we do to keep our young people here in Mississippi?” Baria said. "It’s commonly referred to as the brain drain. We’ve lost 30,000 or 40,000 young people over the last four or five years because we are not doing our job here to make Mississippi the kind of place where they want to stay.”
Incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker, Libertarian Danny Bedwell and Shawn O’Hara from the Reform Party are running against Baria on the November 6 ballot for the U.S. Senate. All candidates were invited to participate in the town hall meeting.
You can watch the full town hall meeting below:
