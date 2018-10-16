One Coast prepares to send help to victims of Hurricane Michael

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Thirteen years ago, people from across the country came together to help the Mississippi Gulf Coast recover from Hurricane Katrina. Now, cities across South Mississippi are joining together to help Florida do the same.
One Coast is gathering supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Michael. Determined to help the Florida Panhandle rebuild, elected officials from the county, as well as cities, held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss their plan for giving back.
A big part of that plan is the recently-formed Harrison County Hurricane Task Force. That group of volunteers will head the effort to collect and transport relief supplies to the most hard-hit areas in Florida.
Over the next few weeks, the task force - which is made up of city and county employees throughout Harrison County - will travel to Florida to deliver supplies to victims and first responders as they begin the long process of cleaning up after the storm. The first caravan of supplies will leave Friday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.
City and county officials are now asking for residents to help out if they are able. Donations will continue to be collected until the immediate need is met.
Items can be donated at any fire department in Harrison County, which includes departments outside city limits, as well as those located in Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Long Beach, and Pass Christian. Long Beach and Pass Christian police departments will also serve as drop-off sites.
Specific items that are being requested include:
- Gift cards (Walmart, Visa, Home Depot, Lowes)
- Tire repair kits, Fix-a-Flat
- Bottled Water, Gatorade, Pedialyte, flavor packs for waters
- Lighter and matches
- Batteries and flashlights
- Phone and car chargers for iPhone and Android
- Power strips
- Hair clippers
- Baby wipes/diapers/toiletries
- Bug spray
- Cleaning supplies
- First aid supplies, including Advil, Aleve, Tylenol
Clothing items are not being accepted at any location at this time. For questions about the One Coast relief effort, contact Chris Vignes with the City of Gulfport at 228-234-8590 or Jenny Levens with the City of Long Beach at 228-861-3707.
For a list of other groups who are collecting hurricane relief supplies across the Coast, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.