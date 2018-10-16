Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65

FILE - In this April 30, 1997, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen, middle, is joined by Blazers President Bob Whitsitt, left, Microsoft chairman and founder Bill Gates, right and fans as they celebrate the Blazers 98-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of first-round NBA playoff action in Portland, Ore. Allen, billionaire owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at age 65. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, had returned. (AP Photo/Jack Smith, File) (AP)