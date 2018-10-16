2 juveniles arrested after car theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two juveniles in connection to a car theft on Tuesday.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police were notified of a vehicle that was stolen after being left running in front of a residence in the 100 block of Ollie Street around 8 a.m.
The vehicle was seen at Plantation Place Apartments a short time later and information was gathered from witnesses there, according to Moore.
Moore said two boys matching the description given by witnesses were spotted around North 20th and Mable Street and arrested. A third suspect was also identified in the investigation.
One juvenile was charged with grand larceny auto, and the other was charged with accessory after the fact.
The investigation is ongoing.
