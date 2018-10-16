Judicial candidates speak before Forrest & Lamar County Republican Women

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Several judicial candidates running for office in the upcoming general election spoke to a gathering of Forrest & Lamar County Republican Women on Tuesday.
The candidates included Bob Marshall and Sheila Havard Smallwood, who are seeking the position of chancery judge for District 10, place 3.
Christopher Howdeshell also spoke. He’s running for chancery judge for District 10, place 4.
All of those chancery judge positions cover Forrest, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River and Perry counties. Also speaking were Pamela Castle and Jim Johnson, who are seeking the position of Forrest County and Youth Court Judge.
