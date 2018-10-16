JPS superintendent appeals decision to suspend Forest Hill band

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene has appealed the decision to suspend the Forest Hill band.
On October 12, JPS announced they were planning to appeal MHSAA’s decision to suspend the Forest Hill band for remainder of the year.
According to social media reports, the band director Demetri Jones was fired from his position.
Pictures of the Forest Hill High School halftime band performance during their game against Brookhaven High School went viral on social media.
Many are saying the performance depicted students dressed as doctors and nurses holding SWAT team members at gunpoint.
Two Brookhaven police officers were killed in the line of duty responding to a shots fired call last week.
One of the Facebook posts has been shared over 900 times.
