HPD, HFD taking applications for new recruits

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - If you’ve ever wanted a career protecting the Hub City, now is your chance.
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department are taking applications for new recruits.
To become a member of the next fire academy, you must meet the following qualifications:
- Be at least 18 years of age or older
- Be a United States citizen
- Have a high school diploma or GED
- Be free of any felony or other serious criminal background
- Possess a valid driver’s license
- Be a registered voter in his/her current county/city of residence
- Be of good moral character
Qualified applicants will be scheduled for a physical fitness and agility test, followed by a civil service exam.
The fire academy lasts for 17 weeks.
Salary and benefits include a starting salary between $30,000 and $33,000 per year, depending on education level. Academy recruits will receive a salary of $25,000, and salary will be adjusted upon graduation.
Other benefits include a pay scale based on education and longevity, continued education opportunities with the University of Southern Mississippi and Pearl River Community College.
To apply for the fire academy or HPD Recruit Class 36, visit hattiesburgms.com or pick up an application at City Hall, located at 200 Forrest Street on the third floor in Human Resources.
