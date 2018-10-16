Hattiesburg man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2016 murder of his then girlfriend, according to The Associated Press.
The AP reports Taiwan Blakely, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old LaRita Dewberry on Monday.
Dewberry was found shot to death in her SUV on West 4th Street on July 9, 2016.
Prosecutors said a .45-caliber Ruger handgun was found in Dewberry’s lap, but tests confirmed Blakely had gunshot residue on his hand when he turned himself in to authorities the next day, according to reports.
Blakely reportedly killed Dewberry because she told friends she was going to break up with Blakely.
Blakely was indicted for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in September 2017.
