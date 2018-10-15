Waynesboro housing authority to investigate after director arrested

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Waynesboro is back on the job after being arrested on drug charges last week.
The housing authority announced during a Monday meeting that it will conduct its own investigation after Executive Director Larry Dunn was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or school. Dunn will continue in his role pending the results of the investigation.
Dunn was accused of selling drugs out of the housing authority building, which is federal property. His bond was set at $30,000.
Housing Board Chairman Joseph Dunlap said the board will not jump to any conclusions as due process is carried out. Dunlap said residents will not be affected by the incident and investigation.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said a two-year investigation led to Dunn’s arrest when undercover detectives purchased drugs from Dunn out of the housing authority building on three occasions. Dunn faces 40 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.