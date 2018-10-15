Video: Senator snatches cell phone from college student asking question in Georgia

ATLANTA (CNN) - Sen. David Perdue was caught on camera in a not-so-flattering light.
The Republican from Georgia was in Atlanta on Saturday stumping for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.
A video shows a Georgia Tech student asking Perdue a question when Perdue suddenly grabs the phone.
The student, who wants to stay anonymous, told CNN he was trying to ask Perdue, "How can you endorse a candidate who's trying to reject people's voter registrations on the basis of their race?"
There's a bit of controversy in the upcoming election between Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.
Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia's secretary of state, is in charge of voter registration.
Just last week, there was a report that more than 50,000 applications were on hold because they didn’t clear an “exact match” standard.
A Perdue spokesman says the senator thought the student wanted a selfie.
