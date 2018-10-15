Students hold sock drive at Petal Elementary

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Students at Petal Elementary are getting a firsthand lesson on both character and community.
Since Friday, students have been pitching in to help keep the feet of some homeless Mississippians warm.
“We are collecting socks for the Javon Patterson’s locker. Javon is a graduate of Petal High School but now attends the University of Mississippi and now plays on the Ole Miss Rebel football team,” said Wyn Mims, the principal of Petal Elementary School.
Patterson, as proud alumnus of Petal, is giving the next generation an opportunity to provide for the less fortunate.
“He can donate those to the Mississippi shelters for homeless people in Mississippi,” Mims said.
Mims said she and her staff are excited to be a part of this drive. It instills good character into their student body.
“We’re wanting to constantly look at ways for our students to be able to plug into their home towns and give back, but not just to stop here, but also through the state as well as the globe,” Mims said.
She added that this enables students to have a chance to perhaps see how fortunate they are.
“We want to continue to give our students an opportunity to give back to the community and through making them aware that everyone is not as fortunate as they are,” said Mims.
It’s a small selfless act that can go a long way.
“Just a pair of socks, just by giving a pair of socks if they can help someone to be more fortunate and maybe to give them a better opportunity in life,” Mims said.
Since Patterson has be so instrumental throughout the district, the staff, in return, wants to do the same.
“Javon is very very close to the Petal School District," Mims said. “He constantly returns back to Petal Elementary School to walk the halls just to encourage students to be the very best they can be. This is one way that we can support him as the way he’s been back coming back to support us.”
