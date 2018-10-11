Report: Walmart files patent for new shopping cart

BENTONVILLE, AR (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - A new shopping cart that helps to read a customer’s heart rate, temperature and pace may soon be headed to one of the nation’s largest retailers.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Walmart recently filed a patent for the shopping cart.
“The abstract description of the invention says data is collected through sensors on the handle of the shopping cart and transmitted in real time to a data bank in the back room,” Talk Business & Politics reported. “Upon analysis of the data in near real-time, a store employee would be notified if a shopper is experiencing elevated pulse rate, clammy hands or other symptoms detected in the data.”
The cart would also be able to determine if a shopper is about to faint as well as tell if a customer is agitated or stressed, Talk Business & Politics said.
However, several customers expressed concerns to Talk Business & Politics about privacy issues including healthcare questions.
Another person, a Gen-X shopper from Elkins, told Talk Business & Politics that she would not use the cart.
“No, Just let me shop. I get enough unsolicited advice elsewhere,” the shopper said in the story.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.