Report: Ecuador tells Assange to curb speech, look after cat

FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. Ecuador has formally ordered Julian Assange to steer clear of topics that could harm its diplomatic interests if he wants to be reconnected to the internet, according to a memo published in a local media outlet Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) (Frank Augstein)