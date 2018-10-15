Powers Fire & Rescue collecting relief supply drive for hurricane victims

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue will be holding a relief supply drive for people impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Firefighters are hoping to fill an 18-wheeler trailer for victims. The drive will begin on Tuesday and Pine Belt residents are urged to help fill the trailer.
The following items are needed:
Bottled water, bottled sports drinks, non-perishable canned food items, baby formula, baby diapers and wipes, household bleach, household cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, manual can openers, flashlights and batteries, mops, buckets, bath towels, hand tools, tarps, first aid supplies and such.
At this time, clothing items are not needed.
The 18-wheeler trailer is at B&C Mobile Homes located at 1513 Highway 84 East in the Powers Community just outside the Laurel city limits.
You can donate items during the following hours:
- Tuesday, October 16 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, October 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, October 19 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 20 from 8:00 a.m. until moon
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.