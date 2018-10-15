Operation “Dealers Choice” nets 16 arrests in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A drug roundup in Marion County dubbed Operation “Dealer’s Choice” resulted in 16 arrests over the weekend.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been coordinating the sweep for months, targeting drug dealers in the county.
In addition to the arrests, deputies also seized drugs and firearms.
Below are the names of the suspects arrested and the charges they are facing:
- Melvin Spell: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, school or park.
- Hannah Nicole Harrell: Conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Jonathan Thompson: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, school or park.
- Jenea Thornhill: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance and sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, church or park.
- CJ Ratliff: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance.
- Adam Hicks: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
- Terry Kendricks: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Thomas Jerry Broom: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance.
- Nicholes Michael Acosta: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
- Terris Jefferson: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and federal probation violation.
- Jimmy Sibley: Possession of a controlled substance.
- Taven Lewis: Possession of a controlled substance.
- Sterling Shane Stringer: Possession of a controlled substance.
- Lawrence Lambert: Three counts of possession of a controlled substance and providing false information to law enforcement.
- Huey Benton Butler: Possession of a controlled substance.
- Jamie McAllister: Possession of a controlled substance.
The following suspects are still wanted in the investigation:
- Martin Shane Lewis
- Jack Larson
- Jessie Morgan
- Eric Stovall
- Hollis Varnado
- Hakeem Conerly
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects or any information that could help investigators, please call the sheriff’s office at 601-736-5051.
