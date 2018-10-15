Monday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off the day milder with temps in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase through the day and we’ll see hit or miss t-storms later in the afternoon so be sure to grab a raincoat. It’s going to be warm with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will pass though overnight, which will cool us down for tomorrow.