Monday 6 a.m. Forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off the day milder with temps in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase through the day and we’ll see hit or miss t-storms later in the afternoon so be sure to grab a raincoat. It’s going to be warm with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will pass though overnight, which will cool us down for tomorrow.
The frontal passage will cool us down, but lingering clouds and showers will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll then cool down Wednesday and Thursday back to the mid 70s for highs with lows in the low 50s.
We’ll warm up on Friday to the 80s in advance of our next front which will bring scattered t-storms Friday night into Saturday. That front will then bring colder air back into the area. Temps next weekend will be in the low 70s with lows in the upper 40s.
