Mississippi Power storm team helping in Panama City after hurricane

PANAMA CITY, FL (WDAM) - Mississippi Power’s 100-person storm team continues to help with restoration efforts in Panama City following the destruction of Hurricane Michael.
The team left on Tuesday from service centers in Meridian, Hattiesburg and Gulfport. The crews were made up of linemen and support personnel that would provide support to Gulf Power once the storm passed.
“We arrived on Thursday and were assigned Greenwood substation," said storm team leader Kris Williams. "Since we’ve been here, we’ve been doing a lot of assessing the damage. One of our main priorities was getting power back on to the Gulf Coast Hospital here in Panama City.”
The Mississippi Power team successfully restored power to the hospital with help of Gulf Power.
“We’ve been able to replace approximately 100-120 poles,” Williams said. “Initially, we were looking at probably somewhere between 800 and 1,000 poles that have been broke. All of the wire is completely pretty much on the ground. This serves a pretty heavily commercial industrial area of Panama City.”
Williams said the damage was devastating and that many homes and businesses had been destroyed.
