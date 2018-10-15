High School Football Recap-Week Nine

BASSFIELD, MS (WDAM) _ Both Jefferson Davis County and Columbia high schools scored two touchdowns in their Region 8-3A showdown Friday night.
The difference: Senior Harrison Foxworth converted a pair of extra points to help the Wildcats rally for a 14-12 victory and hand the Jaguars their first-ever region loss.
Jefferson Davis County, which was born in 2017 with the merger of Bassfield and Prentiss high schools, took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on a 6-yard run by junior Kyser Booth and a 3-yard run by senior Ricky Griffith.
The Jaguars would not score again, and Columbia running back Kentrel Bullock stepped to the fore.
Bullock scored on 55-yard run in the second quarter, with Foxworth’s kick cutting JDC’s lead to 12-7 at halftime.
The Wildcats took the lead in the third quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ralpheal Luter to Bullock. Foxworth tacked on the extra point, and Columbia protected the slight edge through the game’s remainder.
Columbia (7-1, 3-0 Region 8-3A) will travel cross-county to visit West Marion High School in Foxworth at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans (6-2, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak Friday with a 21-12 win at Wesson High School.
Jefferson Davis County (6-3, 2-1) will welcome region co-leader Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (6-3, 3-0) topped Tylertown High School 20-14 Friday night.
COLLINS _ Junior quarterback Hershey McLaurin accounted for six touchdowns Friday, three by land, three by air, and the Tigers broke open a close game with the Rebels with a 20-point third quarter.
Collins led 13-12 after one quarter and bumped the bulge to 20-12 at halftime. Then the Tigers outscored Richton 20-0 in the third period to carry a 40-12 lead into the final quarter.
McLaurin completed 12-of-20 passes for163 yards, including touchdown passes to senior Markel McLaurin (20 yards), senior Zyrion Thomson (53 yards) and senior Cyril Graves (24 yards).
Hershey McLaurin also rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Antonio Spencer also cracked the 100-yard mark, gaining 102 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore Kendaurin Magee ran for 67 yards on eight carries and sophomore Emmanuel Lockhart added 46 yards on seven carries.
Markel McLaurin had two catches for 53 yards and Graves pulled in two passes for 55 yards.
The Tigers (7-1, 2-0 Region 8-2A), who have six consecutive games, will visit Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5, 1-1) snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night with a 46-0 victory over St. Patrick’s High School.
Richton (6-3, 2-1), which dropped its first Region 8-2A game, will host North Forrest High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (4-5, 1-1) lost 80-44 Friday to East Marion High School.
SUMMIT _ Junior Mark Diers connected on his second field goal of the night, a 20-yarder with less than a minute to play, to give the Braves the Region 3-5A victory over the Jaguars.
Diers’ game-winner capped a frantic fourth-quarter for South Jones, which outscored North Pike 18-13 over the final period.
Diers played a large role in the win, converting two field goals and three extra points, dropping a pair of punts inside the 10-yard line and successfully executing an onside kick.
His first field goal gave the Braves a 17-14 lead in the second quarter before North Pike (2-6, 1-3 Region 3-5A) threw a TD pass for 21-17 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Jaguars went up 28-17 on a scoring with nine minutes to play.
The Braves scored and added a two-point conversion to get within 28-25, then got the ball back and scored again to take a 32-28 lead. But with 3 minutes to play, North Pike went back up 34-32 on a rushing touchdown.
But Diers came through at the end for the Braves.
South Jones (5-4, 2-2) will visit Soso at 7 p.m. Friday to take on West Jones High School. The Mustangs (6-2, 3-1) lost 23-17 in overtime at Laurel High School Friday.
STRINGER _ The Red Devils jumped out to a 35-0 lead after a quarter and never looked back in the Region 4-1A rout of the Wildcats (1-8, 1-4).
Senior quarterback Cayleb Dyess completed all four of his passes attempted for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Dyess also rushed for a score.
Senior running back Anthony Thomas was in the game long enough to score the only three times he touched the football. He returned a kickoff 85 yards and then ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns on two carries.
Freshman Jackson Parker scored on a 35-yard run, senior Devin May gained 31 yards on two carries and junior Cooper Rogers added 30 yards on four carries.
Rogers also caught a 2-yard touchdown pass. Senior Connor Hicks had two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown and senior Keyshaun Dease snared a 48-yard scoring pass.
Sophomore Omar Bridges added a two-point conversion run.
The Red Devils (9-1, 3-0), who have nine consecutive games, will travel to East Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles rolled past North Forrest High School 80-44 Friday night.
