Driver license stations close for employee training

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Driver Service offices in the Mississippi Highway Patrol Southern Region will be closed for employee training on Wednesday, October 17.
The Public Affairs Division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced that the following offices would be closed:
- Hattiesburg: 163 Turtle Creek Dr., Suite 80 and 36 J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive
- Laurel: 134 N. 12th Ave.
- Waynesboro: 1100 Cedar Street
- Kiln: 16603 Hwy 603
- Biloxi: 16741 Hwy 67
- Gulfport: 12188 Hwy 49 - Rayburn Plaza
- Gautier: 7886 Hwy 57
- Picayune: 917 Goodyear Blvd
- Lucedale: 7012 Hwy 198 East
- Brookhaven: 160 Highway 84 East
- Natchez: 724 Highway 61 North
- Summit: 708 Laurel Street
- Tylertown: 707 Union Road
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.