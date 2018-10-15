Driver license stations close for employee training

Driver license stations close for employee training
The Hattiesburg Driver Services office and others in the MHP Southern Region will be closed for officer training. (Photo source: Pixabay)
October 15, 2018 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:14 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Driver Service offices in the Mississippi Highway Patrol Southern Region will be closed for employee training on Wednesday, October 17.

The Public Affairs Division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced that the following offices would be closed:

  • Hattiesburg: 163 Turtle Creek Dr., Suite 80 and 36 J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive 
  • Laurel: 134 N. 12th Ave. 
  • Waynesboro: 1100 Cedar Street 
  • Kiln: 16603 Hwy 603 
  • Biloxi: 16741 Hwy 67 
  • Gulfport: 12188 Hwy 49 - Rayburn Plaza 
  • Gautier: 7886 Hwy 57 
  • Picayune: 917 Goodyear Blvd
  • Lucedale: 7012 Hwy 198 East 
  • Brookhaven: 160 Highway 84 East 
  • Natchez: 724 Highway 61 North 
  • Summit: 708 Laurel Street 
  • Tylertown: 707 Union Road

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.