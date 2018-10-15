Dixie Electric sending crew to help with Hurricane Michael recovery

By Jayson Burnett | October 14, 2018 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 8:27 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Ten linemen from Dixie Electric Power Association are leaving Monday, Oct. 15 to travel down to Florida to restore power service to members who were affected by Hurricane Michael.

On Sunday afternoon, West Florida Electric reported that 5,500 of its customers were still without power. According to its Facebook page, the cooperative is estimating that restoration will take weeks due to the amount of devastation.

Thank you, Northcentral Electric Power Association! Thank you for your prayers and words of encouragement for our...

Posted by West Florida Electric Cooperative on Sunday, October 14, 2018

Dixie Electric’s ten employees, including linemen, apprentice linemen and an engineer, will join approximately 250 other employees from 18 different electric cooperatives in Mississippi, who are assisting three electric cooperatives in Florida.

