Dixie Electric sending crew to help with Hurricane Michael recovery

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Ten linemen from Dixie Electric Power Association are leaving Monday, Oct. 15 to travel down to Florida to restore power service to members who were affected by Hurricane Michael.
On Sunday afternoon, West Florida Electric reported that 5,500 of its customers were still without power. According to its Facebook page, the cooperative is estimating that restoration will take weeks due to the amount of devastation.
Dixie Electric’s ten employees, including linemen, apprentice linemen and an engineer, will join approximately 250 other employees from 18 different electric cooperatives in Mississippi, who are assisting three electric cooperatives in Florida.
