Courtesy Ford celebrates grand opening of new dealership

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Courtesy Ford has a new look and location. The dealership hosted a grand opening for the building Saturday.
Officials say it’s one of the largest dealerships in the southeast and the biggest in the State of Mississippi.
During the grand opening, the dealership held activities for the entire family, including a puppy adoption station.
“Of course the main thing is to come by and see our beautiful dealership. A lot of modern technology in it. It’s a huge facility, so it’s something to come see,” said Courtesy Ford President and General Manager Todd Mixon. “The idea behind the show room is to create a customer environment that creates a customer experience. It’s relaxed. You have the presentation rooms that provide an informal setting to sit around tables to discuss buying a car, so it’s a really neat setup.”
Mixon said the new facility encourages Ford customers to try their new quick lane service, which will save customers time when they come in for an oil change, inspection or tire rotation. Mixon said the service will only take 30 minutes.
The new Courtesy Ford dealership is located at 6393 U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg.
