Sunday 5 p.m. First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Monday, increasing clouds through the day with a 30 percent chance for rain in the afternoon. Rain chances will really increase after about 11am. The threat for rain in the morning is around 10 percent. Afternoon highs will be around 85.
Tuesday, as a front sags across the area, we will be a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will hold on to a 30 percent chance for rain again.
Wednesday, we start to clea out with highs in the mid 70s. We will hold onto highs in the 70 on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.
By Friday, the clouds increase and we will see a chance for rain Friday and Saturday - and perhaps our first threat of severe weather for the fall season, too. Storms may develop Saturday with the chance for wind gusts greater than 50 mph and heavy rain.
