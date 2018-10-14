South Mississippi Fair continues in Laurel

The South Mississippi Fair continues in Laurel this week.
By Jayson Burnett | October 14, 2018 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:38 PM

Mark your calendar for a full, exciting week ahead. Monday and Wednesday will be popular nights, those are both 2 for 1 armband nights.

Tuesday is B95 Pine Belt Country night with William Michael Morgan taking the stage at 8 p.m. The concert is free with your paid admission.

You can also see live performances daily of the Human Cannonball plus many other events. Gates for the fair open up at 5 p.m.

