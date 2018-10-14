LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Fair continues in Laurel this week.
Mark your calendar for a full, exciting week ahead. Monday and Wednesday will be popular nights, those are both 2 for 1 armband nights.
Tuesday is B95 Pine Belt Country night with William Michael Morgan taking the stage at 8 p.m. The concert is free with your paid admission.
You can also see live performances daily of the Human Cannonball plus many other events. Gates for the fair open up at 5 p.m.
