PRCC football picks up 1st win of 2018 season

SUMMIT MS (WDAM) - After six weeks of frustration in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ football season, the Pearl River Community College Wildcats finally had something to celebrate Saturday night.
Sophomore Ron Thompson, a former Bassfield High School standout, ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns as PRCC downed host Southwest Mississippi Community College 37-9 to pick up the Wildcats’ first win of season.
“Don’t quit,” said PRCC sophomore linebacker Cory Jackson, who forced three fumbles. “Never quit.
“It’s been a hard season and not the season we wanted, but we never quit.”
Freshman quarterback Cooper Callis came off the sideline to throw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half of Wildcats ruined the Bears’ homecoming celebration.
“I’m just proud of these guys,” PRCC coach Ted Egger said. “It’s easy when you have a tough season and face adversity to not show up. But our guys continued to work, continued to show up and had some success (Saturday) night.
“That’s all I wanted for them.”
The Wildcats (1-6, 1-4 South Division) opened up the scoring on Thompson’s 35-yard run. Sophomore defensive lineman Josh Smith scooped up a fumble and ran 22 yards for a score before Thompson broke off a 23-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 PRCC lead.
Callis, who completed 9-of-12 passes for 170 yards, threw a 49-yard touchdown to sophomore K.J. Breland, a former Forrest County Agricultural High School standout in the third quarter, and followed with a 33-yard scoring pass to sophomore Tyler Polk early in the fourth quarter.
“The plays were there all night,” Egger said. “We just came back in the second half and executed really well.”
Polk led PRCC with four catches for 100 yards and Breland had four receptions for 71 yards.
Sophomore Will Lang completed the scoring with a 36-yard field goal.
Sophomore quarterback Tavis Williams played the first half against the Bears (1-6, 0-5), completing 7-of-18 passes for 53 yards while rushing for 20 yards.
The Wildcats return home Saturday to welcome Mississippi Gulf Coast College (5-2, 2-2) at 2 p.m. for homecoming.
