Perry Co. Sheriff’s Department make several burglary, larceny arrests

PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Department made several burglary, and larceny arrest last week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 9, authorities arrested Triston Donta Spier, 21, and Troy Calbeb Fite, 19, in connection to a commercial burglary that happened in the Runnelstown area. Spiers and Fite were charged with Commercial Burglary.
Angela Kerrill Cooley, 45, was also arrested on Oct. 9 in connection to a residential burglary that happened in the Arlington Community. Cooley was charged with one count of Residential Burglary.
Micah Lott, 21, Joseph Freeman, 28, Austin Thomas, 24, and Carleana Tanner, 39, were all arrested in connection to a four wheeler stolen from the Arlington Community. They were all charged with Grand Larceny.
