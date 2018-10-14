Palazzo: Trump scores another victory with Brunson release

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -Reverend Andrew Brunson met with President Donald Trump Saturday after he was freed from a prison in Turkey.
He was detained for nearly two years.
He and thousands of others had been arrested after a failed coup attempt in 2016.
He was accused of crimes on behalf of militants who’ve been fighting the Turkish government for years.
He faced decades in prison, but said he was innocent.
Trump said he made no concessions to secure Brunson’s freedom, though he hailed the release as a triumph at an Ohio rally Friday night.
Congressman Steven Palazzo said Saturday afternoon the pastor’s release is another foreign policy victory for the president.
“When you come from a position of strength and you’re not going to be played and you’re not going to be fooled, you’re not going to have a re-set button, you’re not going to send pallets of cash in exchange for hostages that led to the worst nuclear deal with Iran in our nation’s history, but you’re going to speak from a position of strength and we have the military to back it up, it kind of reminds me of Ronald Reagan, peace through strength,” Palazzo said.
Palazzo was at Camp Shelby Saturday to present an award to Sergeant Major Paul Collier of the Mississippi National Guard, who is retiring from the Guard after serving 40 years.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.