National Guard soldier retires after serving 40 years

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -A Mississippi National Guard soldier is retiring after 40 years of service.
Sergeant Major Paul Collier was guest of honor at a retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
Many local, state and federal officials attended, including 4th district Republican congressman Steven Palazzo.
Collier joined the National Guard in February of 1978, while he was still in high school.
He is also a former Forrest County fire coordinator and volunteer fire chief.
“The National Guard has been my full time job,” said Collier. “I worked out here all of my life here at Camp Shelby. I actually started here when I was eight years old, shining boots, so I’ve been here about 50 years.”
Collier is also a former staff member at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum and has also been an active World War Two reenactor.
