Mother claims 6-year-old sexually assaulted by fellow student in MI school bathroom

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - A mother in Michigan removed all five of her children from their public schools after her 6-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom.
The mother, whose identity is concealed to protect the identity of her son, says she’s upset because the safeguards that could have protected the 6-year-old were not in place.
"I cry for him. I haven't slept in two days,” the victim’s mother said. "When I'm up at night, I hear him screaming and crying out of his sleep, saying ‘no’ and ‘stop.’ He's crying, and it's just traumatic."
The alleged assault by an 8-year-old boy happened Monday in the student bathroom at Detroit’s Mark Twain School for Scholars.
The mother’s older son is the one who told his parents about the allegation. The parents then took the 6-year-old to the hospital, where paperwork listed a diagnosis as alleged child sexual abuse.
The victim’s mother claims her son’s teacher walked away just before the alleged assault took place.
"My thing is if this teacher were following the school's protocols, this would not have happened to my son,” she said. "The protocol is to be outside of the bathrooms with your students. You don't walk off from your students; you don't leave your students in the bathroom alone."
The mother had her son show her where the alleged assault took place, and she says she was even more upset to find the latch on the bathroom stall was misaligned and unable to lock.
The father of the older student who is accused of the alleged assault told the victim’s mother his son will not be returning to the school, she says.
"He first apologized about what happened, but he told me, 'Please, by all means, take this to the fullest extent because I know for a fact that my son needs help,'" the mother said.
A spokeswoman for Detroit Public Schools Community wrote in a statement that an investigation by the school principal into the claim didn’t yield evidence to back it up.
“Upon completing the investigation, there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations,” read the statement in part.
The sex crimes unit of the Detroit Police is investigating.
