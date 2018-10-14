High School Football Recap-Week Nine

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Another somewhat slow start ended with the usual offensive bang for Hattiesburg High School Friday night at D.I. Patrick Stadium.
The undefeated Tigers were tied up in a tight tussle with Wayne County High School through much of the first half before pulling out to a two-touchdown lead at halftime on their way to a 49-6 victory over the visiting War Eagles.
Hattiesburg led the entire Region 4-5A game but was up just 14-6 after one quarter and 21-6 at halftime.
“The second half was definitely than the first half,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “I thought the guys really responded after halftime.
“We had the one turnover in the red zone in the first half, but other than that, nothing to really complain about. I just thought we came out a little sluggish, played a little flat.”
Wayne County tried an on-side to start the second half, and Hattiesburg recovered, setting up a short field for its offense. After the Tigers scored, they pulled off a successful on-side kick, and again, took advantage of a short field to score again.
That made the score 35-6 at the top of the third quarter and Tigers were off and running.
“Special teams really got us going,” Vance said.
Senior quarterback Jarod Conner ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and completed 15-of-23 passes for 156 yards and another score.
Conner accounted for four of the Tigers’ first five touchdowns.
Conner scored on a 4-yard run to give HHS a 7-0 lead before Wayne County junior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley broke off a 42-yard scoring run to get the War Eagles within 7-6.
But senior running back Drexlan Allen scored on a 12-yard run to put the Tigers up 14-6 before Conner’s 7-yard run in the second quarter left HHS ahead 21-6 at the break.
Conner scored on another 4-yard run and then found senior receiver Darius Ruffin with a 9-yard touchdown pass to leave the Tigers up 35-6.
Allen would add another 12-yard run to close out the third quarter, and then sophomore Courtland Harris closed out the scoring with a 5-yard run in the final quarter.
Allen finished with 98 yards and two touchdowns 12 carries and Harris had 38 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Ruffin had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and senior Jairus McFarland grabbed five passes for 45 yards.
Place-kicker Kendyl Terrell was 7-of-7 on extra points.
The victory sets up a Region 4-5A showdown at 7 p.m. Friday, when Picayune High School will visit the Tigers. The Maroon Tide (6-2, 4-0) defeated Long Beach High School 57-7 Friday.
“This is the biggest one we’ve played all year, as far as I’m concerned,” Vance said.
Wayne County (5-3, 2-2) will host Stone High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tomcats (2-5, 2-2) defeated Gautier High School 28-15 Friday.
ENTERPRISE _ The Tartars rolled out a three-touchdown lead after one quarter Friday and went up 34-0 at halftime to cruise to their ninth consecutive victory.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes completed 12-of-14 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and also ran 30 yards for a score.
Senior Keyon Bass had 69 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and junior Zylon Hicks added 57 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Junior Jabez Griffith caught two passes for 52 yards and a score, sophomore Art Miller had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown and junior Zarian McGill hauled in a 55-yard touchdown catch.
All told, the defending Class 2A champions rolled up 501 yards total offense against the Bulldogs (1-8, 1-2 Region 5-2A).
Senior Marquez Riley rushed for 53 yards and Enterprise’s lone touchdown on three carries.
Taylorsville (9-0, 2-0) will visit Heidelberg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers (4-5, 2-0) defeated Clarkdale High School 36-14 Friday.
LUMBERTON _ The Panthers bounced back from their lone loss of the season by dominating the Crusaders Friday in Region 4-1A play.
Lumberton rolled up 470 yards, including 341 yards rushing.
Senior Davion Edwards rolled for 142 yards and touchdown on six carries and sophomore Robert Henry ran for 102 yards and a score on eight carries. Sophomore Trevon Jessie added 65 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Senior quarterback Jared Tribett completed 7-of-11 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard scoring pass to Henry. Tribett also ran 10 yards for a touchdown.
Sophomore K’nylan Willis caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Junior defensive back Jayson Buckley added a final score with an 18-yard interception return.
Junior place-kicker Jake Robinson connected on 6-of-7 extra points and knocked through a 35-yard field goal, his second in two games.
The Panthers (7-1, 3-0) will visit Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Saturday in Pascagoula. The Eagles (6-2, 3-1) defeated Mount Olive High School 44-6 Friday night.
The Crusaders (0-8, 0-3) will welcome Mount Olive at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (1-8, 1-3) dropped a 44-6 decision to Resurrection Catholic Friday.
WESSON _ The Trojans returned to the win column after back-to-back losses as senior Dontavious McGowen caught a pair of touchdown passes.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Cobras (4-4, 0-3 Region 8-3A) went up 6-0 on a 5-yard run by sophomore Jason Edwards.
But McGowen caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from junior Jeremiah Holmes and Brian Blakeney added the extra point to give West Marion a 7-6 lead.
Later in the quarter, Holmes found senior Kentarious Cotton with a 21-yard touchdown pass, as the Trojans took a 14-6 halftime lead.
West Marion made the score 21-6 in the third period, when McGowen scored on a 10-yard pass from sophomore back-up quarterback Jayden Duncan.
Wesson got within 21-12 in the final period on a 9-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Antrelle Sims to senior Jim Guess, but the Trojans would hold on to pick up their first 8-3A victory of the year.
The Trojans will host Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner claiming the Marion County championship trophy staged annually between West Marion, Columbia and East Marion.
The Wildcats (7-1, 3-0) took control of Region 8-3A with a 14-12 victory over Jefferson Davis County High School.
